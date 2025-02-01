Commissioner Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering
drops to children here on Saturday.
She said the drive would commence from Monday (February 3) which will continue in
Faisalabad district for seven days and for five days in Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek
Singh districts.
She said that more than 2.913 million children would be vaccinated during the drive in the
division and for this purpose 10,803 teams of health department would remain active.
She also directed the deputy commissioner and head of health departments to ensure strict
monitoring of the drive so that the campaign could be made a success.
Director health Services Dr Adnan Mehmood briefed the commissioner and said that all necessary arrangements have been finalized for the drive.
Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, CEO Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Office
Dr Azmat Abbas and others were also present.
