Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner, Mutasim Billah Shah here on Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in Togh Bala Hospital to eradicate the crippling disease.

He was accompanied by concerned officers and health department officials.

The Commissioner attended the morning assembly held at the hospital where the polio teams were briefed about the importance, procedures and instructions of the campaign.

Mutasim Billah Shah directed the health teams to work in an effective and coordinated manner and expressed his resolve that all resources would be utilized to make Kohat a completely polio-free area.

He appreciated the timely attendance and thorough preparation of the polio teams and security arrangements for po . The Commissioner said that complete eradication of polio is possible only with the mutual cooperation of the government, the public and the field teams, and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He appealed the parents to make it mandatory for their children to be vaccinated against polio so that future generations could be protected from the crippling disease .

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best ..

Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year

22 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai

28 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results ..

ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrati ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

4 hours ago
 African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking ..

African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day

9 hours ago
 UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qata ..

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

12 hours ago
 UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

12 hours ago
 Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead ..

Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured

13 hours ago
 Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote Nati ..

Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan