Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner, Mutasim Billah Shah here on Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in Togh Bala Hospital to eradicate the crippling disease.

He was accompanied by concerned officers and health department officials.

The Commissioner attended the morning assembly held at the hospital where the polio teams were briefed about the importance, procedures and instructions of the campaign.

Mutasim Billah Shah directed the health teams to work in an effective and coordinated manner and expressed his resolve that all resources would be utilized to make Kohat a completely polio-free area.

He appreciated the timely attendance and thorough preparation of the polio teams and security arrangements for po . The Commissioner said that complete eradication of polio is possible only with the mutual cooperation of the government, the public and the field teams, and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He appealed the parents to make it mandatory for their children to be vaccinated against polio so that future generations could be protected from the crippling disease .

APP/azq/378