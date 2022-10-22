Commissioner inaugurates anti-polio drive at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign by cutting the ribbon in the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital today.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich administered polio drops to children up to five years of age.

In the ceremony, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, WHO representative Dr Zakir Ali also administered polio vaccines to children.

DHOs, Deputy District Health Officers, officers of concerned departments, paramedical staff, and parents of children were also present on occasion.

It was informed that the members of the polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to more than 799,000 children.