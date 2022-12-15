Commissioner inaugurates attempt of distributing record plants in a day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the world record attempt of distributing the maximum number of plants in a day at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today.

Commissioner said that the students of Islamia University Bahawalpur are the leaders of this plantation campaign. With the efforts of the people of Bahawalpur, the Guinness World Record will be achieved. He said that the world record will be made in 24 hours by distributing more than 95000 plants.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with the students of Islamia University Model school participated in the plantation campaign and planted plants along with the university students. He said that the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob and his team have played an important role in the plantation campaign. As many as 13 distribution points within a radius of 9 kilometers of Bahawalpur city for setting the world record.