UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Attempt Of Distributing Record Plants In A Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner inaugurates attempt of distributing record plants in a day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inaugurated the world record attempt of distributing the maximum number of plants in a day at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur today.

Commissioner said that the students of Islamia University Bahawalpur are the leaders of this plantation campaign. With the efforts of the people of Bahawalpur, the Guinness World Record will be achieved. He said that the world record will be made in 24 hours by distributing more than 95000 plants.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with the students of Islamia University Model school participated in the plantation campaign and planted plants along with the university students. He said that the Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob and his team have played an important role in the plantation campaign. As many as 13 distribution points within a radius of 9 kilometers of Bahawalpur city for setting the world record.

Related Topics

World Bahawalpur IUB

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

1 hour ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.