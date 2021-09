Commissioner inaugurates Basic Health Unit in Muhabat dero Jatoi

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Saturday inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Muhabat dero Jatoi

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Saturday inaugurated the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Muhabat dero Jatoi.

Deputy Comissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam was also accompanied him. Regional Director PPHI Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Ali Veesar, District Manager PPHI Gul Rehman, EDHO Dr.

Sikandar Ali Abbasi and other officers were also present on the occasion. Commissioner also paid a detailed visit to BHU and Mother and Child health center Muhabat Dero and inspected various sections and inquired necessary information. Commissioner appreciated basic health facilities being provided by PPHI in far flung areas.

Commissioner was also apprised about setting up a corona vaccination center in the Basic Health Unit. Later traditional gifts of Sindhi topi and Ajrak were presented to the guests.