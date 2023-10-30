(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday inaugurated the bidding process of first vegetable and fruit mandi set up in Rawat near Chak Beli Mor.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Agriculture Shahid Bukhari, officers of other departments concerned and representatives of the business community were present.

The Commissioner reviewed the bidding process in the vegetable and fruit market.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that no rent would be charged for the stalls in the vegetable and fruit market for the first three months. First vegetable and fruit mandi had been set up in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab to facilitate the citizens, he added.

Vegetable and fruit items would be available at 20 per cent lower rates in the vegetable and fruit market, the Commissioner informed.

The prices of vegetables and fruits in Rawalpindi city would be as per the vegetable and fruit market, he said.

All basic facilities had been provided in the mandi to facilitate the stall holders, he said and directed the officers concerned to advertise the vegetable and fruit market.

Nearly three million population of the city would directly benefit from the vegetable and fruit mandi, he added.

The establishment of a vegetable and fruit mandi would accelerate the business activities at the regional level, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The establishment of the mandi would also create employment opportunities at the regional level, he added.

The administration worked day and night to set up and activate the vegetable and fruit mandi, said DC Rawalpindi.

The administration would ensure the sale of vegetable and fruit items in the city according to mandi prices, he added.

The establishment of a vegetable and fruit market is a commendable initiative by Punjab government, the DC added.