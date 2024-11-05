Commissioner Inaugurates Book Fair At UoM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Dir lower Muhammad Arif Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Malakand Dr Rashid Ahmed and Vice Chancellor University of Karak Fida Khattak on Tuesday here inaugurated a three-day book fair at the University of Malakand (UoM).
On this occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division Amjad Ali Khan said that the aim of the book fair is to attract the attention of the youth towards reading books because the tendency of book reading and studying among the youth is gradually decreasing.
Only educated nations always progress.
The aim of the book fair is to highlight the importance of books among the youth.
Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the organizers of Malakand University and the National Book Foundation for organizing an excellent and successful book fair.
Later, Commissioner Malakand, along with Deputy Commissioner Dir lower Kand Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, inspected various stalls of multi-subject books at the book fair. More than 5,000 books have been displayed at the three-day book fair. Principals, teachers, educationists, and students participated in the book fair in large numbers.
