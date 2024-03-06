Commissioner Inaugurates Business Expo At University College Of DMJ
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Commissioner Naseerabad Division Tariq Qamar Baloch inaugurated the Business Expo Male and Female at University College of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Naseerabad Division Tariq Qamar Baloch inaugurated the Business Expo Male and Female at University College of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) on Wednesday.
In the opening ceremony, Divisional Monitoring Colleges Syed Hussain Ali Shah, University Director Dr. Wajid Farhad Baloch, other students including faculty, administration and large number of people were present.
Commissioner Naseerabad Division Tariq Qamar Baloch inspected all the business expo stalls installed individually and learned about the items placed in the stalls from the students.
While appreciating the performance of all the installations and students in the business expo, Tariq Qamar Baloch said that this process was a welcome initiative, saying that young generation would learn all the principles of business along with their education.
These children are the guarantors of our future and it has become imperative to take immediate steps for their optimal development, it will be our effort to build and support them better so that they do not have to face any challenges in the future, he said.
The Commissioner said that our children have all kinds of skills but it was important that they could only be nurtured, adding that the dire need of a university was felt in Naseerabad division but now after the establishment of the university, this demand of the people here has also been fulfilled.
He said that entrepreneurship was essential to truly stabilize the economy, we all have to play our part to make it better and a new revolution could be created through marketing.
Doing business online has become very easy, instead of wasting your time on mobile, students should use it in the right direction, there is an urgent need for us to take steps keeping in view the current pace so that the journey of development can be completed as soon as possible, he said.
Recent Stories
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 ..
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain
Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murder attempt
LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees7 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly13 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held13 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM13 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities22 minutes ago
-
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 March2 minutes ago
-
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murder attempt2 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to fifteen member new cabinet of KPfew seconds
-
Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Mar 162 seconds ago
-
PHC restrains lawmakers on reserved seats from oath taking until tomorrow3 seconds ago