Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Naseerabad Division Tariq Qamar Baloch inaugurated the Business Expo Male and Female at University College of Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ) on Wednesday.

In the opening ceremony, Divisional Monitoring Colleges Syed Hussain Ali Shah, University Director Dr. Wajid Farhad Baloch, other students including faculty, administration and large number of people were present.

Commissioner Naseerabad Division Tariq Qamar Baloch inspected all the business expo stalls installed individually and learned about the items placed in the stalls from the students.

While appreciating the performance of all the installations and students in the business expo, Tariq Qamar Baloch said that this process was a welcome initiative, saying that young generation would learn all the principles of business along with their education.

These children are the guarantors of our future and it has become imperative to take immediate steps for their optimal development, it will be our effort to build and support them better so that they do not have to face any challenges in the future, he said.

The Commissioner said that our children have all kinds of skills but it was important that they could only be nurtured, adding that the dire need of a university was felt in Naseerabad division but now after the establishment of the university, this demand of the people here has also been fulfilled.

He said that entrepreneurship was essential to truly stabilize the economy, we all have to play our part to make it better and a new revolution could be created through marketing.

Doing business online has become very easy, instead of wasting your time on mobile, students should use it in the right direction, there is an urgent need for us to take steps keeping in view the current pace so that the journey of development can be completed as soon as possible, he said.