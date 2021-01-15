UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Canal View Park

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has inaugurated Canal View Park after completion of its restoration and renovation work.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that all-out efforts are being done to make Green and Clean Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

He said that plantation is being done at a large scale.

He said that parks are indispensable for a healthy society. He said that the lit-up Canal View Park will not only provide a recreational point for the residents of Bahawalpur but will also add to the beauty of the city.

He also said that coronavirus SOPs must be maintained at parks so that people stay safe and healthy during their visits to parks.

Commissioner directed to provide security at the park and maintain cleanliness.

