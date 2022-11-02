UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates CCTV Cameras System At Pilot School Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari inaugurated the CCTV cameras system installed at different places in the historic educational institution Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana,here Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony on this occasion, the Commissioner said that the Pilot Higher Secondary School was one of the excellent educational institutions of Sindh, from which famous people have reached high positions in education.

He said that the teachers here were making great efforts to increase knowledge and awareness among students.

For this reason, it is the duty of the students to work hard to make their teachers and parents proud, he added.

He said that it was hoped that the students studying here would also reach the destination with their struggle.

The Commissioner Larkana said that all the problems of the school including lighting would be solved soon.

He also announced Rs 1,00,000 for the School.

The Principal of the School presented a shield to the Commissioner in connection with the centenary celebration of the institution and also presented him a gift of traditional Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

The Commissioner also distributed dice among the teachers of the School for studying in the classes.

He also visited the classrooms and ascertained the problems of the teachers and students and sought to resolve them.

More Stories From Pakistan

