Commissioner Inaugurates Census In Dera

Published March 01, 2023

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmed on Wednesday inaugurated the 7th population and housing census in the district and urged upon the masses to provide accurate information to the field workers.

The census was started with registering data of a five-member family comprising its head Muhammad Arshad, his wife, two sons and two sisters, residing in Cantt area.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Chief Statistical Officer Ehsanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood and other related staff were also present.

The first ever digital census in the country would be done in two phases and the first phase will continue from March 1 to March 16 while the second phase will continue from March 16 to April 1.

As many as 729 field workers including 95 supervisors and 634 Enumerators were participating in this process across the district which has been divided into 1261 blocks. Besides, 11 supervisors and 66 Enumerators were also selected as reserve staff.

The required information could also be registered on the website of the Statistical Department with the help of Universal Token Number (UTN).

Online registration would be helpful in easing the work of field workers as well as of the citizens.

Talking to journalists, the commissioner highlighted the importance of the census, saying, all the people should prove themselves responsible citizens by cooperating with the field workers with the provision of accurate information.

"The planning in terms of economic and developmental works is done on the basis of the census so it is very important to have authentic information about the population, families and economic activities," he added.

He appealed to all citizens of Dera Ismail Khan Division that they should honestly cooperate with the door-to-door teams and provide accurate answers to all questions.

Adequate security arrangements, under the supervision of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, have been made by law enforcement agencies to maintain the peace during the census. About 1500 policemen have been deployed on entry and exit routes, patrolling and snap-checking.

