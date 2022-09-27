Commissioner inaugurates Central Punjab School Cricket Championship

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has inaugurated Central Punjab School Cricket Championship at Bohranwali Ground here on Tuesday and said that this championship would be played from February 28 (Wednesday) to October 11, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain has inaugurated Central Punjab school Cricket Championship at Bohranwali Ground here on Tuesday and said that this championship would be played from February 28 (Wednesday) to October 11, 2022.

He said that as many as 19 teams of government and private schools would participate in the championship which would be played under Punjab Talent Hunt program.

He appreciated the decision of district administration to compile a sports' Calendar and announced that Ehsaas Center located in Samanabad Sports Complex would be shifted to the under-construction table tennis hall of Al-Fateh Sports Complex on October 01 so that Samanabad Sports Complex located in the middle of the city could be utilized for sports' competitions.

He also distributed sports' kits and other equipment among captains of the participating teams and asked them to show their excellent performance in this field.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh informed that matches of cricket championship would be played at Bohranwali Ground, Divisional Public School Cricket Ground, Saeed Ajmal Cricket Ground, Jhang Road and High Performance Cricket Center Chak 8-JB Shehbaz Nagar.

Students of various schools presented PT show and Jhumar (dance) in addition to arranging horse dance and march-past to grace the inaugural ceremony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waste Management Company Bilal Feroze Joya, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, CEO education Ali Ahmed Siyan, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal, District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rae Naeemullah, Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Abu Bakr Imran and others were also present on the occasion.