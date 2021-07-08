UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates "Centre For Autism" In Hilal E Ahmer Hospital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner inaugurates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch along with DIG Sharjeel Kharal and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inaugurated 'Centre for Autism, Rehabilitation and and Training, Sindh' here at Hilal e Ahmer General hospital Hyderabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the commissioner said this centre was a facility equipped with modern techniques for rehabilitation of challenged children in the district and other adjoining areas of other districts.

Being the second largest city of the province, Hyderabad had urgent need of this centre where children affected with Autism could be provided better treatment facilities, the commissioner said.

He said providing treatment, education and health facilities to the children was the responsibility of the government and establishment of this centre was part of our effort in this respect.

The DC said children were like beautiful flowers and it was our responsibility to provide them with a secure atmosphere.

DIGP Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Secretary of the board Riazuddin Sanjrani and others were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Boeing Wins $321.6Mln Contract With UK to Service ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Court Names Oil Firm Repsol, CaixaBank as ..

2 minutes ago

CSTO Joint Headquarters Chief Highly Appreciates R ..

2 minutes ago

NAB files appeals against Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Is ..

2 minutes ago

Six injure in roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.