Commissioner Inaugurates "Centre For Autism" In Hilal E Ahmer Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch along with DIG Sharjeel Kharal and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inaugurated 'Centre for Autism, Rehabilitation and and Training, Sindh' here at Hilal e Ahmer General hospital Hyderabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the commissioner said this centre was a facility equipped with modern techniques for rehabilitation of challenged children in the district and other adjoining areas of other districts.

Being the second largest city of the province, Hyderabad had urgent need of this centre where children affected with Autism could be provided better treatment facilities, the commissioner said.

He said providing treatment, education and health facilities to the children was the responsibility of the government and establishment of this centre was part of our effort in this respect.

The DC said children were like beautiful flowers and it was our responsibility to provide them with a secure atmosphere.

DIGP Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, Secretary of the board Riazuddin Sanjrani and others were also present at the inaugural ceremony.