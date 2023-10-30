Commissioner inaugurates 'Cleanliness Week'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq and Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar here on Monday jointly inaugurated the “Cleanliness Week” in the city under the auspices of RWMC.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the plan to make Rawalpindi zero waste during cleanliness week should be implemented practically.

He directed the officials that anti-dengue and anti-smog drives should not be compromised during the week and there should be no garbage anywhere in the city.

Laiqat directed the officials to clean open plots and graveyards and remove accumulated water from the city areas.

He further directed to take strict action against those involved in the burning of garbage and involve the maximum number of people in the Cleanliness drive so that they could support the RWMC in making Rawalpindi a clean and green city.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq and CEO Rana Sajid Safdar on the occasion said that according to the orders of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha, the cleanliness week would also be utilized for creating awareness about smog and dengue.

The workers of the Company will clean the city thoroughly to achieve the target of zero waste.

Streets, neighbourhoods and roads would also be cleaned by manual and mechanical sweeping and bushes, weeds would be destroyed in open plots and cemeteries.

Awareness sessions, seminars and walks would also be organized to inform people about the benefits of cleanliness, they added.

They urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and contact on toll-free helpline number 1139 in case of any problem.