UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates 'cleanliness Week' Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 'cleanliness week' drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Maryam Khan on Saturday inaugurated 'cleanliness week' campaign by cutting the ribbon at Chhata Town Lahore road in the city.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Kazmi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan, AC Mudassar Mumtaz and others were also present on the occasion.

According to MC Chief Officer Tariq Paroya, in all 22 Union Councils of the Municipal Corporation, drains and sewage lines would be cleaned, garbage heaps and encroachments would also be removed during the drive.

More than 300 staff of the Municipal Corporation would take part in the cleaning drive, he said and added that apart from this, a special squad consisting of 150 people had also been formed.

He said that apart from the routine cleanliness, the special squad would clean two union councils every day and such residential areas where sanitation staff had not been deployed.

The MC chief officer added that heavy machinery of the municipal corporation including 4 loaders,8 tractor trolleys, 10 dumpers, 6 pick-ups, a mechanical sweeper, 4 sucker machines would beused in the cleanliness week drive.

Related Topics

Lahore Road All From

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

18 minutes ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

21 minutes ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

24 minutes ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

28 minutes ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

31 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.