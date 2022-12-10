Commissioner inaugurates 'cleanliness week' drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Maryam Khan on Saturday inaugurated 'cleanliness week' campaign by cutting the ribbon at Chhata Town Lahore road in the city.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tauqeer Kazmi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan, AC Mudassar Mumtaz and others were also present on the occasion.

According to MC Chief Officer Tariq Paroya, in all 22 Union Councils of the Municipal Corporation, drains and sewage lines would be cleaned, garbage heaps and encroachments would also be removed during the drive.

More than 300 staff of the Municipal Corporation would take part in the cleaning drive, he said and added that apart from this, a special squad consisting of 150 people had also been formed.

He said that apart from the routine cleanliness, the special squad would clean two union councils every day and such residential areas where sanitation staff had not been deployed.

The MC chief officer added that heavy machinery of the municipal corporation including 4 loaders,8 tractor trolleys, 10 dumpers, 6 pick-ups, a mechanical sweeper, 4 sucker machines would beused in the cleanliness week drive.