Commissioner Inaugurates Computerization Of Land Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:42 PM

Commissioner inaugurates computerization of land record

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday formally inaugurated the Computerization of Land Record and Service Delivery Center at Tehsil Office Bannu here

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday formally inaugurated the Computerization of Land Record and Service Delivery Center at Tehsil Office Bannu here.

Director DC Bannu Shehzad Afzal, Tehsildar Bannu, IT officers and other revenue staff also attended. The Service Delivery Center has initially started computerized service for 20 locations in Tehsil Bannu while computerization of the remaining locations will be completed soon.

The district administration will provide one-stop services related to the department of finance to the citizens through the Service Delivery Center, under which the citizens will be able to avail of acquisition of individuals, registration of transfers and many other services.

Nar Mahingraj, Amber Shah, Hebak Malik Shah, Wanda Khel Ghaffar, Naqshbandi Adorasabad, Alam Machan Khel, Sokri Mad Azam, Zulqadar Mandan, Kafshi Khel Babu Jan, Momin Mughal Khel, Mewa Khel, Musa Khel Wala Khel, Machan Khel, Nubizar, People of Landidak Mumshkhel, Landidak Shah Najeeb, Landidak Khansoba and Sokri Hassan Khel can avail online facilities at the Service Delivery Center.

More Stories From Pakistan

