Commissioner inaugurates construction work of park project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Tuesday inaugurated the construction work of a park project by planting a sapling in GOR-1 area.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority would construct a park in the GOR-1 area.

She informed that the authority was striving to make the city green.

Director Horticulture PHA Sheikh Tariq Mehmood briefed the commissioner about the park project.

The Commissioner appreciated the performance of PHA and also issued instructions to make the park beautiful.

The spokesperson informed that PHA had kicked off the construction work of the park.