Commissioner inaugurates corona vaccination center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division, Javaid Marwat Tuesday inaugurated corona vaccination centre at Town Municipal Office Kohat.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner directed staff of the vaccination center to ensure best service delivery and urged people to inoculate themselves against corona.

He also inquired about the working of the vaccination center and provision of facilities to people.

He said that vaccination center is situated in the center of the city that would ensure ease of access to citizenry of the area.

He said that mobile teams have also been constituted to increase vaccination rate.

He also urged masses to vaccinate themselves against corona and support government in its efforts to contain the pandemic.

He said that government is increasing vaccination centers to inoculate maximum numbers of people in minimum time adding that our collaboration and dedication is needed to wipe out corona and save lives from perishing.