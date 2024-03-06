Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Cultural Festival At Emerson University

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university

Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, inaugurated the vibrant 'Cultural Spring Festival' at Emerson University along with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, inaugurated the vibrant 'Cultural Spring Festival' at Emerson University along with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ramazan.

The commissioner visited various stalls, commending the efforts of students and organizers, emphasizing that education extends beyond textbooks, with co-curricular activities playing a vital role.

She highlighted the importance of a healthy body for a healthy mind and stressed the significance of personality development alongside academic pursuits.

She also celebrated Pakistan's diverse culture, advocating for its promotion on an international level as a message of peace.

Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, Dr Muhammad Ramazan, echoed the sentiment, stating that a nation's strength lies in its rich culture, which enriches human nature and fosters beauty in society.

He emphasized the role of literature and culture in shaping emotions and enhancing civilization, urging the provision of resources to preserve and promote such heritage in line with contemporary times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Education

Recent Stories

Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill

2 minutes ago
 18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

3 minutes ago
 Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore

3 minutes ago
 16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial ..

Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results

6 minutes ago
 Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral ..

Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day

6 minutes ago
Training workshop for local government representat ..

Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber

6 minutes ago
 Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Midd ..

Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension

6 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani p ..

Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sha ..

5 minutes ago
 Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face ..

Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton

6 minutes ago
 Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach ..

Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation in audit institutions

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan