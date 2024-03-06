Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university

Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, inaugurated the vibrant 'Cultural Spring Festival' at Emerson University along with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan, inaugurated the vibrant 'Cultural Spring Festival' at Emerson University along with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ramazan.

The commissioner visited various stalls, commending the efforts of students and organizers, emphasizing that education extends beyond textbooks, with co-curricular activities playing a vital role.

She highlighted the importance of a healthy body for a healthy mind and stressed the significance of personality development alongside academic pursuits.

She also celebrated Pakistan's diverse culture, advocating for its promotion on an international level as a message of peace.

Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, Dr Muhammad Ramazan, echoed the sentiment, stating that a nation's strength lies in its rich culture, which enriches human nature and fosters beauty in society.

He emphasized the role of literature and culture in shaping emotions and enhancing civilization, urging the provision of resources to preserve and promote such heritage in line with contemporary times.