Commissioner inaugurates cycle rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) More than 250 cyclists took part in a cycle rally event to create awareness among the public about smog prevention and cycling promotion, here on Sunday.

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa inaugurated and participated in the cycle rally and completed the track with other participants. The rally started from E-Library Gaddafi Stadium and ended at the same point after passing through Nashtar Park Track. The activity is arranged on every Sunday and this is the third meet-up of the rally participants and cyclists.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted the positive impact of cycling in humans’ life, saying that cycling is a sports activity in which stamina could be improved, adding that the regular use of cy­cling will significantly reduce smog. Less use of vehicles that emit smoke will also reduce smog, he said. The commissioner said that they will make it easier for the citizens to ride bicycles on the city roads, adding that administration is taking measures for facilitation of cyclists as it was the sports which was being val­ued more after Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

He informed that restaurants have been instructed about giving concessions and discounts to customers coming on bicycle. Cycle tracks are being marked on the main roads of the city and bicycle stands are also being built.

He added that a green line has been allocated for bicycles from Liberty Roundabout to Zahoor Elahi Road. A permanent series of cycling events should be started by including cycling events in the Calendar of the year, he said.

TEPA and traffic police have been instructed to prepare a working plan to create green lines in the city.

The commissioner said that under anti-smog campaign more than 135 intersections of the city are being expanded to eliminate traffic congestion.

The participants of the cycling event described the event as healthy and useful.