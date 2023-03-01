UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Digital Census By Putting Mark On A House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner inaugurates digital Census by putting mark on a house

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The 7th Digital House and Population Census program was formally launched here today, Commissioner SBA Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio performed the opening by putting numbers on houses in Ghulam Hyder Shah Colony, Nawabshah city.

Later talking to the media, Commissioner said that it is the first time that the Digital House and Population Census program is launched in Pakistan. He said that the objective behind digital census is to make the process transparent and error-free so that accurate decisions could be taken on future planning and strategies.

Commissioner appealed to the general public to cooperate with the Census teams of the Department of Statics and prove to be responsible citizens by registering the details of themselves and their family members.

DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio said that House and Population Census is the national responsibility of citizens for which a strict security plan is formed at the divisional level under which police personnel is deputed with census teams. He said that Quick Response Force is formed at all police station levels throughout the division in order to initiate immediate action in case of any untoward incident.

DIG said that apart from the deputation of a police contingent, Control Rooms are set up at all three districts of the division SBA.

On the occasion, Divisional Census Coordinator SBA Nooruddin Jamali informed that like other parts of the country, Digital Census is also commenced in Shaheed Benazirabad Division. He said that the SBA division is divided into 15 tehsils giving them the status of statics district and further divided into 4145 statics blocks. He said that District Shaheed Benazirabad is bifurcated into four Census Districts comprising 1346 Census Blocks while District Naushehro Feroze is divided into five Census District and 1269 Census blocks and District Sanghar is divided into six Census Districts and 1530 Census Blocks. He said that Census Support Centers are also set up for field staff and supervising statics staff working in 15 Census Districts of the division. Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Divisional Census Coordinator Nooruddin Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, and officials of the revenue and Statics department were present on the occasion.

