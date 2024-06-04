Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates ‘DPR Digital Studio’

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Commissioner inaugurates ‘DPR Digital Studio’

Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated a ‘DPR Digital Studio’ at the office of Director Public Relations here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated a ‘DPR Digital Studio’ at the office of Director Public Relations here on Tuesday.

She viewed the modern instruments installed for live coverage of events and also recorded her interview.

She along with Director Public Relations College, Livestock Director, officer of anti-corruption establishment and social media team cut a cake on the occasion.

She appreciated the establishment of the digital studio and said that use of modern technology was the need of the hour.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media

Recent Stories

Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab

Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary r ..

Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS

2 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

55 minutes ago
 CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Goh ..

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

9 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

9 minutes ago
 BISE announces new date for HSC part II examinatio ..

BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

9 minutes ago
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

9 minutes ago
 Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. ..

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

30 minutes ago
 Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to hon ..

Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

30 minutes ago
 SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy thr ..

SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike

1 hour ago
 PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger benc ..

PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan