Commissioner Inaugurates ‘DPR Digital Studio’
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated a ‘DPR Digital Studio’ at the office of Director Public Relations here on Tuesday.
She viewed the modern instruments installed for live coverage of events and also recorded her interview.
She along with Director Public Relations College, Livestock Director, officer of anti-corruption establishment and social media team cut a cake on the occasion.
She appreciated the establishment of the digital studio and said that use of modern technology was the need of the hour.
