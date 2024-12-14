Commissioner inaugurates DPS funfair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a two-day funfair at the Divisional Public school on Saturday.

The fair, held at the main campus on Lahore road, featured amusement rides, food stalls, clothing stalls, magic shows, and toy and jewelry stalls for children.

Students, parents, and faculty members from both DPS schools and nearby institutions attended the event in large numbers. Children showed great enthusiasm for the magic show and horse dance. The commissioner met with parents and inquired about the institution's curricular and extracurricular activities.

He stated that efforts are underway to make DPS the best educational institution in the Sargodha division and appreciated the parents' cooperation.

He added that the institution is focusing on technical education and training alongside modern education.

Jahanzab Awan emphasized that there would be no compromise on the quality of education and discipline at DPS.

Affordable fees offer quality education, making it a competitive option compared to expensive private schools, he said. The Commissioner further stated that extracurricular activities foster positive trends among students.

A musical show would be held on the second day.