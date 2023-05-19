UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates DPS's Portal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday inaugurated the Portal at Divisional Public School (DPS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday inaugurated the Portal at Divisional Public School (DPS).

Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar, DG, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf were also present at the occasion.

The commissioner was briefed that the entire data of the school's children would be updated on the portal and the parents would be able to monitor their children's school attendance and academic performance through the portal.

The papers would also be uploaded on the portal after the results of the monthly test and annual school examinations.

The alert message of children's absence from the school would reach to the parents in time.

Similarly, a message would also be sent to the parents in time if, a child comes to the school from home but not enters the school.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to ensure biometric attendance of all teachers and staff.

Divisional Public Schools have also been launched in Attock and Jhelum districts. Classes have been started in Attock Divisional Public School from May 3 while the classes would be started in Jhelum Divisional Public School from May 20, Saturday.

"Our aim is not to memorize the books but to give the best training to the children to make them useful citizens of the country," he added.

The commissioner urged the teachers to educate the children along with moral education.

