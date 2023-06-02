Commissioner inaugurates e-Filing Office Automation System

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that his office has been linked to Civil Secretariat Lahore through e-Filing Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

Various summaries and official notices from Commissioner Office Bahawalpur can be sent to Chief Secretary Office Lahore e-FOAS. This paperless technology will save time and resources. He expressed these views while inaugurating the system in his office. Through e-filing office automation system, Commissioner Office Bahawalpur also sent the first summary to Chief Secretary Office Lahore.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that e-Filing Office Automation System (e-FOAS) has been developed by team e-FOAS headed by Director General Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti. Senior Program Manager Punjab Information Technology board Abdul Rauf briefed Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar about e-Filing Office Automation System (e-FOAS). Manager E-Service Center Bahawalpur Mansoor Ahmed and other relevant officers were also present on this occasion.