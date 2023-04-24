Commissioner inaugurates "Eid festival"

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chhata inaugurated the 'Commissioner Eid Fest' at Race Course Park on the evening of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, food stalls and games were arranged at the festival while families in a large number also participated in the event.

Scotty race and climbing competitions were also held on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chhata said that Racecourse Park is the best place for family entertainment.

He said that entertainment festivals for families would be organized in more parks of Rawalpindi as psychological relief is essential in the busy urban life by playing in green gardens and enjoying traditional food.

Later, he distributed prizes among the position holders who participated in the competitions.