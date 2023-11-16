Commissioner inaugurates Explore Bahawalpur website

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that Bahawalpur is a wonder because of its unique features. Proper steps will be taken to promote tourism by presenting the historical and cultural heritage of this region to the world

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that Bahawalpur is a wonder because of its unique features. Proper steps will be taken to promote tourism by presenting the historical and cultural heritage of this region to the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the "Citizens and Government Together" event organized to promote tourism and economic activities in Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division inaugurated the tourism website Explore Bahawalpur. He said that the historical forts, cultural heritage, and thousands of years old civilization have great potential for international tourism. He said that traces of 5 thousand years old civilization have been discovered in Cholistan.

Work is being started to discover and restore the remains of the buried ancient city of "Goweriwala" in Cholistan. He said that the project of Derawar Fort Park is under consideration to make Cholistan a tourist center. The Derawar Fort, the historic Shahi Mosque, and the Shahi Graveyard will be preserved and a theme park will be built to make it a world-class tourist hub. As many as 19 forts in Cholistan will be restored and preserved in their original condition for tourism. He said that a plan to provide tourism facilities in the desert on the model of Dubai and Egypt was also on the cards.

He said that in winter, the Bahawalpur division, especially Cholistan, will be presented to the world for winter tourism. He said that there are excellent opportunities for investment in the tourism industry. In this regard, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Bahawalpur and other business organizations will be encouraged to invest in this tourist center and procedures will be made easier to provide support from government agencies.

He said that measures are being taken to provide sports facilities for the youth of Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division also informed about the details of other development projects including education and training and character-building projects on the style of boarding schools for children of Borstal Jail Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar talked about the theme park, Jhangra Eastern Motorway Link Road, road construction and maintenance project, cotton production, and the Junction Restaurant. He also informed about the management system and establishment of a 1718 helpline for citizens. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa informed the participants of the event about the new possibilities of tourism in the region. President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zulfiqar Ali Mann delivered the welcome speech and assured investment in the tourism sector.