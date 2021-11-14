Commissioner inaugurates facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman inaugurated a 'Home for Overseas Pakistanis facilitation desk' at DC Office Complex here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that Pakistanis living abroad were playing a significant role in strengthening the national economy by sending the foreign exchange, adding that ensuring their respect was our first duty.

He said the home for overseas facilitation desk would play a significant role inresolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis.