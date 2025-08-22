Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Family Park In Commissioner Colony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Family Park in Commissioner Colony.

According to a spokesperson,the ceremony was attended by a large number of residents,dignitaries and officials, including Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority,Muhammad Arshad.

Speaking on the occasion,the Commissioner said that despite limited resources,the administration was working diligently to enhance the city's beauty and provide quality facilities to its residents."The park features swings, benches,fencing,a variety of plants and a grassy ground,providing a pleasant environment for families to relax and enjoy",he added.

The Commissioner directed Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) to place waste containers in the area to maintain cleanliness.

On the occasion,the residents expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for his interest in developing the park and assured full ownership,maintenance and children also requested the conversion of an adjacent vacant land into a cricket ground,which will be considered by the authorities.

The area was previously a dumping ground,causing foul odors and unsanitary conditions.The park's construction was a significant improvement,reflecting the administration's commitment to enhancing public spaces.

