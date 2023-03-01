UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates First Digital Census

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Wednesday inaugurated the first digital and overall seventh census.

The Commissioner marked the IFGF Church Raja Bazar and directed the census teams to perform their duties honestly and with dedication as the census plays a pivotal role in the utilization of national resources for prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and Chief Statistical Officer, Syed Hassan Raza were also present.

The field teams of the census had also been provided special uniforms, he said adding, the citizens in case of any problem could contact on 080057574.

The teams would visit door to door for the census till 10 pm and collect data, he added.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the census teams for ensuring collection of transparent data.

He also clarified that no documents were required for the census, he added.

According to a district administration spokesman, all the arrangements had been finalized to launch the first-ever digital population census in Rawalpindi Division.

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha had finalized all the arrangements for the digital census, he added.

The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements on an emergency basis, he said.

The Commissioner had also instructed the officers to perform their duties with commitment and dedication and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The Deputy Commissioners of the division were directed to ensure the establishment of a control room and the provision of funds for the census.

The authorities of all the departments were also directed to nominate their focal persons for coordination at the district and tehsil level to review the administrative issues and remove the problems if any.

The spokesman informed that the Police on the directives of RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali had also finalized foolproof security arrangements for the census teams.

The RPO had directed the District Police Officers of the region to finalize the best arrangements in this regard.

According to Chief Statistical Officer, Syed Hassan Raza, 9,362 blocks had been established for the census in Rawalpindi Division in which a total of 5,610 supervisors and enumerators would perform duties.

Two enumerators in each block would perform census duties, he said and informed 5,545 tabs were distributed across the division.

He said that the digital census had been started across the country in which teams would visit door to door to collect data and the census would be completed within one month.

