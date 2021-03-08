UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates First Evening School

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:04 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir inaugurated the first informal school (Evening School) here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir inaugurated the first informal school (Evening School) here on Monday.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that education was the basic right of every child and the evening school was a rare opportunity to those children who could not go to school regularly to get education in morning hours.

She said the government was taking revolutionary steps to ensure the provision of primary education to every child.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (Education) Riaz Qadeer Bhatti said the first informal school of Sargodha had been set up in Govt Girls High School Railway Colony.

He said that in the first phase, two informal schools (evening schools) were being set up in Sargodha city and similarly one evening school would also be set up in every tehsil.

Riaz Qadeer said that literacy, labor and education departments would work together to bring the children to non-formal schools.

Later, the commissioner distributed books and uniforms among the students.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by AC Umer Daraz Gondal, President of Private Schools Management Association Sardar Asif, teachers and students.

