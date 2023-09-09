Commissioner inaugurates first squash complex in division

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 07:31 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday inaugurated the first squash complex in the division.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at squash complex, in which Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tarar, Vice Chairperson Sargodha International Dry Port Dr Atiqa Rehan, Chief Warden Civil Defence Islamabad Mehar Shahid Iqbal, President Sargodha Press Club Asif Hanif, General Secretary Rana Sajid Iqbal and local players participated in large numbers.

The commissioner said that two courts had been built in the squash complex adjacent to the sports stadium where 500 spectators could sit and enjoy matches.

A total of Rs 10 million had been spent on the construction of the squash complex, which had been spent from the municipal corporation's sports funds.

Secretary Sargodha Division Squash Association Malik Tariq Awan requested the commissioner to include squash in the Sargodha board sports. He also demanded the heads of Sargodha University and private colleges to set aside quota for squash players in sports admissions.

Talking to the media, Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said that the government was taking various steps to promote sports. He said Pakistan ruled squash in the world for two decades, in which the Names of Jan Sher Khan and Jahangir Khan are worth mentioning.

The commissioner expressed the hope that through the establishment of the squash complex in Sargodha, the country would once again get real talent in this sport.

Later, the commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali also planted saplings at the entrance of the squash complex under the ongoing "One Plant for Pakistan" campaign.

