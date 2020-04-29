Commissioner inaugurates four mobile utility stores in Khanewal

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated four mobile utility stores to provide edible items on subsidized rates to masses on their door steps

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated four mobile utility stores to provide edible items on subsidized rates to masses on their door steps.

The mobile utility stores will provide services to citizens at four tehsils of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that utility relief package benefits should must be reached to masses.

He urged the citizens to stay at their homes and added that edible items will be provided to them at their door steps on cheaper rates.

He directed officials to ensure extra stock of items on mobile utility stores.

Commissioner also directed to make ensure access of mobile utility stores to far flung rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem were also present.