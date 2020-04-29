UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Four Mobile Utility Stores In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Commissioner inaugurates four mobile utility stores in Khanewal

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated four mobile utility stores to provide edible items on subsidized rates to masses on their door steps

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated four mobile utility stores to provide edible items on subsidized rates to masses on their door steps.

The mobile utility stores will provide services to citizens at four tehsils of the district.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that utility relief package benefits should must be reached to masses.

He urged the citizens to stay at their homes and added that edible items will be provided to them at their door steps on cheaper rates.

He directed officials to ensure extra stock of items on mobile utility stores.

Commissioner also directed to make ensure access of mobile utility stores to far flung rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Mobile Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Senegal launches huge aid scheme amid pandemic

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka faces cash crunch without parliament ami ..

1 minute ago

Local sport easier to restart after virus, says he ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest narcotics dealer, auto mechanic in t ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha visits wheat procurem ..

19 minutes ago

Mazari distributed ration bag among 50 transgender ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.