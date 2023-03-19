Commissioner inaugurates free flour distribution package

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated free flour distribution package at a ceremony in Company Bagh here on Sunday by distributing 10 kg bags of flour among poor people.

A spokesman for the Commissioner office said that 4,517,580 flour bags of 10 kg would be distributed among 1,505,860 beneficiaries in Sargodha division during the holy month of Ramzan in three phases under PM's free flour distribution package.

He further informed that 1020 flour distribution points had been set up across the division including 482 special price shops, 148 utility stores, 229 tracking points and special distribution points in 181 Union councils of Sargodha district; 292 distribution points, 110 tracking points and 119 special price shops in Mianwali; 439 distribution points, 283 special price shops and 400 utility stores had been set up in Bhakkar, whereas, 462 flour distribution points had been set up in Khushab.

The spokesman further said that 1,971,969 flour bags of 10 kg would be distributed among 657,323 beneficiaries in Sargodha district, 678,117 flour bags among 2,260,039 poor people in Khushab, 946,872 flour bags would be given to 315,624 beneficiaries in Bhakkar and 306,874 deserving people would get 920,622 flour bags in Mianwali during Ramadan.

Those people who had their income below Rs 60,000 per month could get their namesregistered under free Atta package after sending SMS on 8070 along with their CNIC numbers.