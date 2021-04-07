UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Free Mask Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:49 PM

Commissioner inaugurates free mask camp

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday inaugurated a free face mask distribution camp at Mall Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday inaugurated a free face mask distribution camp at Mall Road.

The Commissioner distributed free masks among citizens and urged them to wear masks and adopt all other anti-Covid SOPs.

Talking to the people there, he said that every day 10,000 mask will be provided to every camp in the city especially in low-income areas and general bus stand. He said that passengers reaching Lahore would be educated to wear mask and adopt all precautions.

On his direction, a special team has been set up comprising 13 officers from 9 zones to increase the level of crackdown on overcharging of parking fee in Lahore to give relief to citizen. He said every officer of the notified zone would be responsible on parking fee overcharging in his area.

Meanwhile,a special team on Covid SOP's implementation raided Luxus Hotel, Egerton Road and found it violating SOPs while serving the dining inside .The team taking action sealed the restaurant till April 11.

Related Topics

Lahore Hotel Road April All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

21 minutes ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

26 minutes ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

1 minute ago

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country results and st ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan moving forward following Prime Minister's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.