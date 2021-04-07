Commissioner inaugurates free mask camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday inaugurated a free face mask distribution camp at Mall Road.

The Commissioner distributed free masks among citizens and urged them to wear masks and adopt all other anti-Covid SOPs.

Talking to the people there, he said that every day 10,000 mask will be provided to every camp in the city especially in low-income areas and general bus stand. He said that passengers reaching Lahore would be educated to wear mask and adopt all precautions.

On his direction, a special team has been set up comprising 13 officers from 9 zones to increase the level of crackdown on overcharging of parking fee in Lahore to give relief to citizen. He said every officer of the notified zone would be responsible on parking fee overcharging in his area.

Meanwhile,a special team on Covid SOP's implementation raided Luxus Hotel, Egerton Road and found it violating SOPs while serving the dining inside .The team taking action sealed the restaurant till April 11.