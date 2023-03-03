Commissioner inaugurates Gynae OPD in LMH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division, Muhammad Ali Shah Friday visited Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LMH) and inaugurated Out Patient Department (OPD) of gynaecology.

He also visited the emergency ward, children's OPD, laboratory and pharmacy of the hospital.

He also inquired about operational matters, the healthcare delivery system and services being provided to patients in the health facility.

He also distributed gifts to children that are having treatment in the hospital.

He urged staff to work with dedication and further improve the healthcare delivery system for the facilitation of patients.