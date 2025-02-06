KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah has inaugurated the new building Higher Secondary school (HSS), Billi Tang's building in a ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram and District education Officers including male and female and elders of the area attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, the discussions were held on the development projects of the area, improvement of educational facilities, and solutions to public problems.

The area elders termed the inauguration of the Higher Secondary School building as a welcome step and termed it as an important progress towards educational development.

