Commissioner Inaugurates HSS's Building In Billi Tang
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah has inaugurated the new building Higher Secondary school (HSS), Billi Tang's building in a ceremony.
Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram and District education Officers including male and female and elders of the area attended the ceremony.
On this occasion, the discussions were held on the development projects of the area, improvement of educational facilities, and solutions to public problems.
The area elders termed the inauguration of the Higher Secondary School building as a welcome step and termed it as an important progress towards educational development.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates HSS's building in Billi Tang5 minutes ago
-
PFA intensifies operations to ensure public health safety15 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz urges release of 500 people arrested during mass raids in valley35 minutes ago
-
Four killed, several injured in Surab vehicle crash35 minutes ago
-
Robber held in injured condition35 minutes ago
-
Passenger arrested with fake documents at Lahore Airport35 minutes ago
-
Robber held in injured condition35 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's struggle for freedom will continue until victory: Mushaal Malik1 hour ago
-
Dumper-motorbike collision claims two lives1 hour ago
-
Polio campaign completes 3rd day in ICT; 304,306 children vaccinated12 hours ago
-
Nawaz offers condolences on Prince Karim Aga Khan death12 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Bar condemns Indian atrocities in IIOK13 hours ago