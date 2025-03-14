Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Iqbal Colony Park

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzab Awan on Friday inaugurated Iqbal Colony Park.

According to media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan,the inaugural ceremony was attended by DG PHA Muhammad Arshad,CO MC Umar Farooq,Deputy Director(DD) Shafiq Niazi, and prominent local figures.

During the briefing,it was revealed that the park spans four kanals and includes benches,a walking track and a green belt along the adjoining road.To maintain the park,three gardeners and two security guards were appointed.

The Commissioner Jahanzab emphasized that under government directives, a comprehensive plan was being implemented to make Sargodha greener and more sustainable.

He assured that these initiatives would yield long-term benefits for the city.

Local residents expressed their gratitude to the commissioner for transforming garbage dumps into a well-maintained park and pledged their commitment to its upkeep.

Citizens also appreciated the removal of encroachments from markets,particularly the restoration of Gol Chowk Market’s corridors,stating that they had seen them clear for the first time in their lives.

Additionally,residents requested the installation of lights in Block 31 Park, to which the commissioner issued on-the-spot directives.

Later, he participated in the spring plantation drive by planting a sapling and urged Sargodha’s residents to actively take part in tree plantation efforts for a greener future.

