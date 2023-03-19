Commissioner inaugurates 'Jashn-e-Baharan Mela'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Sunday inaugurated 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' (Spring festival) and a flower exhibition which was started by organizing a marathon race.

According to a PHA spokesperson, a colorful spring festival organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would continue for three days at Allama Iqbal Park.

Flower Show, Musical Show, Circus, open air theater, Punjabi Cultural Stall, food Festival, fireworks, candle light show and 'Rangoli' competitions would be special features of the festival while the venue has been decorated beautifully with colorful lights, she said.

She informed that the Authority had finalized all the arrangements to provide the best entertainment facilities to the citizens.

Various sports competitions would also be part of the program while the marathon race which was organized on Sunday started from Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex at 9 am and concluded at Allama Iqbal Park, she told.

Special prizes would also be distributed among the position holders who would show outstanding performance in different competitions, she informed and added, the event was organized to increase public interest in such programs.

30 senior citizens, 352 open category and 89 under-16 youth participated in the marathon race.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema attended the event as special guests.

The Commissioner and the DC distributed prizes among the athletes who secured prominent positions in the race.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that different sports and entertainment events would be part of the three-day spring festival.

The participation of families in Pakistan Super League matches held in Rawalpindi showed that it is a sports city.

The under-16 players covered the distance in 16 minutes while the players in the open category covered the distance in about 15.5 minutes.

Director Marathon Race Ijaz Ahmed informed that the race track was five kilometers long from Liaquat Sports Complex to Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex.

In Senior Citizens' catagory, Waris Masih got first position, Sarfaraz Khalid got second position and Eric Joseph got third position.

Mohammad Akhtar won the first position, Sohail Ahmed stood second and Israr Khizer bagged third position in the open category.

In Under-16 category, Tayyab got the first position, Mohammad Roman stood second and Shakir Usman succeeded to win third position.

The first prize was Rs 30,000, the second prize was Rs 25,000 while Rs 20,000 was for third position holder. Fourth to tenth position winners were given Rs 10,000 and 11th to 12th position winners were given Rs 6,000 cash prizes.