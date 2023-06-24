Commissioner inaugurates Kissan bazaar in Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated the Kissan bazaar at Jhang Mor, here at Bhakkar on Saturday.

According to the special instructions of the Punjab government, he said that government was paying Special attention on cotton cultivation because it is a profitable crop which is in demand by foreign countries and it can make the farmers economically stable. He said that cotton was cultivated on 180,000 acres in Sargodha division this year and requires cultivation target had been achieved.

The main objective of setting up Kissan bazaar is to provide all the services under one roof to the cotton farming brothers and to ensure the availability of all medicines in the farmers market.

He further said that the agriculture department should focus on extension services to educate the farmers about cotton cultivation after providing them useful information.

The monitoring of cotton grown in the field should be continued and the pests that damage the cotton should be remedied in time. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, DPO Muhammad Naveed along with Agriculture Department and others were also present.