Commissioner inaugurates 'Ladies Park'

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Maryam Khan on Wednesday inaugurated ladies park to provide healthy and recreational activities to the women of Sargodha.

While talking to media,she said that all out efforts would be made for the beautification of city.

She said the ladies park was decorated with plants and flowery shrubs and trees of various species."The park will be further equipped with joy rides and swings for the children",she added.

All concerned officials were present on the occasion.