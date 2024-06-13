Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Library Established In 100 Year Old Building

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 11:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated the library in a 100-year-old historical building located in the Kharadar area of Karachi's district South.

The old building has been used as a Police check-post in the past.

Talking to media, the Commissioner said Kharadar was one of the old areas of Karachi city and the establishment of a library here is a good effort and it will be beneficial for the students and people of this area.

Hassan Naqvi said usage of such historical buildings as the library and a park would provide opportunity to the people of the area.

Social activist Yasmeen Lari, DC South Altaf Hussain Sario and others were also present on the occasion.

