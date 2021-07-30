Commissioner inaugurates Mass Vaccination Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday inaugurated Mass Vaccination Centre here at Barkst Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium.

According to district focal person Dr.

Imdad Chana, the Mass Vaccination Centre will remain functional round the clock to facilitate people for inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines.

The DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer and other officers of district administration and health department were also present on the occasion.