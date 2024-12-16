Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Medical Camp At THQ Hospital Jalalpur

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A free medical camp was inaugurated at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Jalalpur Pirwala in collaboration with Mukhtar A. Sheikh hospital.

Commissioner Multan division, Maryam Khan inaugurated the medical camp.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, and Executive Director Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital, Dr. Professor Rana Altaf.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Maryam Khan emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges and ensuring basic medical services for underserved communities.

Maryam Khan said that such camps would be set up in various tehsils and far flung areas across the division.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the citizens could get benefit from the medical camp.

Dr. Professor Rana Altaf, said that the camp would remain operational for two days offering free medical checkup and medicines to all attendees. A team of 11 specialized doctors and surgeons from Mukhtar A. Sheikh hospital would present to provide expert care.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala, Zulfiqar Ali Khan was also present.

