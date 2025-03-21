Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Mega Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of 'Plant Trees for Pakistan', Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a mega tree plantation drive on Friday.

Students from various colleges and schools, led by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, planted 1,000 saplings on Sillanwali Road.

The event was attended by Conservator of Forests Syed Asif Azhar Naqvi, ADC (F&P) Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, DFO Nadeem Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, teachers, students, government officials, and a large number of citizens.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner interacted with students, encouraging them to nurture the trees until they fully grow. They emphasized that combating climate change is impossible without large-scale afforestation. The students were urged to plant trees not only in educational institutions but also in their homes and surroundings while encouraging others to do the same.

Officials highlighted that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, a "Green Zone" initiative is being implemented around mosques, shrines, and brick kilns. Additionally, for the first time, geo-tagging will be used to monitor every planted tree.

Schools, colleges, and universities are actively participating in the plantation drive, with awareness seminars, speech competitions, and painting contests being organized to promote the cause. Religious scholars have also underscored the importance of tree plantation in their Friday sermons.

The commissioner was briefed on the establishment of a special dashboard and a mobile application for real-time monitoring of the plantation drive as per the Chief Minister’s directives. The campaign also includes planting trees on vacant lands across the Sargodha Division.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, stating that planting trees today will secure the future of coming generations. He appealed to scholars, teachers, students, lawyers, doctors, farmers, laborers, traders, industrialists, and factory workers to actively participate in the campaign.

Later, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, distributed free saplings to the public on Sillanwali Road to encourage widespread participation in the plantation drive.

