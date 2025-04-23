Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki forest plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen inaugurated a Miyawaki

forest spanning one acre within the premises of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur.

On the occasion, she planted a sapling as a mark of inauguration.

This Miyawaki forest at Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur was being established

in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), which would

feature over 10,000 fruit-bearing and shade-providing trees.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen was accompanied by Vice Chancellor

Women University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, PHA Director General

Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Deputy Director

Horticulture, Principal Govt College of Technology for Women College, Radio

Pakistan officials, and students from Women University and Govt College of

Technology for Women Bahawalpur who participated in the tree planting campaign.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen said that more and more trees should be planted

to make the environment green and lush because trees provide oxygen.

She said that along with planting trees, special attention should be paid

to their care and irrigation.