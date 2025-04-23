Commissioner Inaugurates Miyawaki Forest Plantation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen inaugurated a Miyawaki
forest spanning one acre within the premises of Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur.
On the occasion, she planted a sapling as a mark of inauguration.
This Miyawaki forest at Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur was being established
in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), which would
feature over 10,000 fruit-bearing and shade-providing trees.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen was accompanied by Vice Chancellor
Women University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, PHA Director General
Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Deputy Director
Horticulture, Principal Govt College of Technology for Women College, Radio
Pakistan officials, and students from Women University and Govt College of
Technology for Women Bahawalpur who participated in the tree planting campaign.
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen said that more and more trees should be planted
to make the environment green and lush because trees provide oxygen.
She said that along with planting trees, special attention should be paid
to their care and irrigation.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki forest plantation3 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana visits Ziauddin Hospital, meets injured police officers13 minutes ago
-
GCWUS welcomes PM Youth Program Focal Person13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities, development work at BHU13 minutes ago
-
Japan hands over upgraded water treatment plant to Faisalabad, tripling city's supply capacity23 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to facilitating investors in petroleum sector: Minister23 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University showcases innovation at Punjab Expo 202523 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: shameful history of India's false flag operations to defame Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Ayaz visits Masjid-e-Nabawi Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)23 minutes ago
-
Magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Tarnol, 8 shopkeepers detained23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns attack on tourists in IIOJK23 minutes ago