UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Monsoon Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner inaugurates monsoon plantation drive

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Aamir Afaq has inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign by planting saplings here in the office of forest department.

The district forest officer (DFO) and other officers were also present on this occasion. Prayers were offered after planting the saplings.

The commissioner stressed the need of maximum plantation during the campaign keeping in view the current climate situation.

He said the citizens should participate in the afforestation campaign. He said that all the government institutions were directed to contribute in afforestation, adding, it would ultimately help in improving the environment.

The commissioner said that the forest department should also promote forests in all the three districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

More Stories From Pakistan

