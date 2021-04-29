UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Multan Public College Campus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Multan public college campus

Multan public school has achieved another milestone as Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood inaugurated college campus here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan public school has achieved another milestone as Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood inaugurated college campus here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that the enrollment process for higher secondary classes into the college campus will be started soon.

He further said that the Multan public college building was made functional with own resources of the department.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that making the organisation exemplary regarding curricular and co-curricular activities is mission.

He announced that the swimming pool and riding club into the school will also be opened soon.

He also planted a sapling in connection with tree-plantation.

Later, Commissioner distributed certificates among teachers and administrative officials over excellent performance.

Related Topics

Multan

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan is earning his test debut as off-spinne ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims another 37 lives in KP

2 minutes ago

Distt admin to declare one hospital as corona cent ..

2 minutes ago

India-Pakistan solidarity trends on social media a ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 crisis placed unprecedented pressure on t ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Pakistan in the first Tes ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.