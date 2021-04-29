Commissioner inaugurates Multan public college campus

Multan public school has achieved another milestone as Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood inaugurated college campus here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Multan public school has achieved another milestone as Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood inaugurated college campus here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that the enrollment process for higher secondary classes into the college campus will be started soon.

He further said that the Multan public college building was made functional with own resources of the department.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that making the organisation exemplary regarding curricular and co-curricular activities is mission.

He announced that the swimming pool and riding club into the school will also be opened soon.

He also planted a sapling in connection with tree-plantation.

Later, Commissioner distributed certificates among teachers and administrative officials over excellent performance.