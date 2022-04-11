Commissioner inaugurates NADRA counter at e-Khidmat Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed inaugurated counter of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) at e-Khidmat Centre, here on Monday.

Commissioner Dr Irshsad Ahmed while talking to people stated that e-Khidmat Centre was a public service project. About 134 service have been provided under one roof for the convenience of the citizens.

"The establishment of NADRA counter in Multan e-Khidmat Centre will provide convenience to the citizens," said Commissioner.

He further remarked that an action plant was being prepared for ATM and the cash collection at Multan Center. In-charge e-Khidmat Center gave detailed briefing to the Commissioner about facilitation being given to masses. New, duplicate, renewed and modified identity cards can be obtained.

Similarly, B-form, family registration certificate, juvenile ID Card could be obtained from the e-Khidmat Center. He also observed that 141,529 applications were disposed of in two years, said the In-charge.