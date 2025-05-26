Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Neurology Ward, New Units At Children’s Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neurology Ward and two new medical units at the Children’s Complex Hospital. He also inspected medical facilities, medicine availability, and overall cleanliness during the visit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neurology Ward and two new medical units at the Children’s Complex Hospital. He also inspected medical facilities, medicine availability, and overall cleanliness during the visit.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan said that the Neurology Ward is fully equipped with modern and essential healthcare facilities to ensure quality treatment for children. He noted that the addition of new units has significantly increased the number of beds, helping to accommodate the growing patient load.

He directed the Dean to further improve cleanliness and met with attendants to gather feedback on hospital services.

The commissioner emphasized that the Punjab government was taking strong steps to modernize the healthcare sector and ensure the delivery of basic health services to the public.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, around 1,600 children are treated daily in OPD, while the emergency department handles about 150 cases per day. Aamir Kareem Khan also distributed sweets and gifts among children. Dean Children’s Complex, Professor Dr. Kashif Chishti, and faculty members accompanied him during the visit.

Recent Stories

ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May ..

ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case

4 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting

4 minutes ago
 Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away

Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away

4 minutes ago
 22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drug ..

22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with ..

PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election ..

Experts urge Constitutional Amendment of Election Act 2017 to enhance women's po ..

2 minutes ago
Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: ..

Use of Technology in Judicial System in Pakistan: International Symposium held b ..

2 minutes ago
 UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival

UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival

2 minutes ago
 Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title

Ammad bags PSA Squash Tournament title

2 minutes ago
 GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of highe ..

GCWUF hosts meeting to address challenges of higher education

2 minutes ago
 HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: ..

HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..

6 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted in Lalkurti

Search operation conducted in Lalkurti

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan