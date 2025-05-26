Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neurology Ward and two new medical units at the Children’s Complex Hospital. He also inspected medical facilities, medicine availability, and overall cleanliness during the visit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a state-of-the-art Neurology Ward and two new medical units at the Children’s Complex Hospital. He also inspected medical facilities, medicine availability, and overall cleanliness during the visit.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan said that the Neurology Ward is fully equipped with modern and essential healthcare facilities to ensure quality treatment for children. He noted that the addition of new units has significantly increased the number of beds, helping to accommodate the growing patient load.

He directed the Dean to further improve cleanliness and met with attendants to gather feedback on hospital services.

The commissioner emphasized that the Punjab government was taking strong steps to modernize the healthcare sector and ensure the delivery of basic health services to the public.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, around 1,600 children are treated daily in OPD, while the emergency department handles about 150 cases per day. Aamir Kareem Khan also distributed sweets and gifts among children. Dean Children’s Complex, Professor Dr. Kashif Chishti, and faculty members accompanied him during the visit.